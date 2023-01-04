BC Highway Patrol confirms that one person died as a result of a vehicle collision on Highway 1 about two kilometres east of Chase on Tuesday, Jan. 3. (File photo)

One person killed in semi, SUV collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap

BC Highway Patrol said cause of crash near Chase has not been determined

BC Highway Patrol has confirmed a person was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near Chase.

Police began receiving calls regarding the incident about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Sgt. James Ward said the collision left an SUV pinned under the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer unit.

The driver of the SUV was extracted and confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was not seriously injured.

Police say the collision took place in the 7500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, about two kilometres east of Chase. The road was closed and traffic was delayed for several hours.

Ward said the incident is under investigation and a mechanical inspection of the vehicles was taking place.

