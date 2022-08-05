One person killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Accident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Friday August 5

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 3, east of Princeton, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday August 5, according to RCMP.

Princeton Cpl. Kyle Richmond confirmed the information, but could not provide details as the investigation is being handled by B.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Drive BC the accident occurred west of Bromley Rock.

The highway was open to only single lane traffic until approximately noon Friday.

The Spotlight will report more details as they are available.

