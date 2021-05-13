Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)

Online council meetings, mail voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

The B.C. government plans to keep online council meetings and public hearings available as an option for local governments after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings are lifted.

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne presented amendments in the B.C. legislature Thursday that also give the minister authority to allow municipalities to borrow from their financial reserves to cover operating expenses and repay later. Temporary authority under emergency orders is due to expire on July 10, and the changes would retain the requirement that borrowing from reserves would have to be repaid by the end of 2025.

“We are hearing that having the option to participate in public hearings and meetings virtually is more equitable for people who face barriers to joining in person, which is why we are giving communities the power to do a mix of virtual, in-person or hybrid meetings, while maintaining transparency safeguards,” Osborne told the B.C. legislature May 13.

The legislation also gives municipalities the ability to pass bylaws to allow expanded eligibility for mail-in voting.

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond said Thursday the opposition will have to study the amendments and question the minister, but there is a demand for remote access, especially from smaller communities.

“I do believe that in-person is always an important component of being an elected official,” Bond said. “Communities that I represent, smaller ones for example like Valemount and McBride, have found a way to adapt using technology. We have to be acutely aware of technological challenges, but I do think there will be legacy of COVID that does include a more online presence.”

RELATED: Barring public from council exceeded B.C.’s authority

RELATED: Cell-connected future for Saik’uz First Nation

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
‘Why we survive’: B.C. boundary towns struggle without Albertans during pandemic

Just Posted

National Canadian soccer players, from left, Janet Lemieux, Sue Simon and Tracy David are pictured after defeating the U.S. during North America Cup action in Blaine, Minn, in 1986. Lemieux and Simon are two of the eight women in Canada’s Soccer Hall of Fame class of 2021. (Photo from Canada Soccer/The Canadian Press)
Revelstoke soccer legend recognized nationally

Janet Lemieux was recently inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

I heart Revy photo, Moses Falls-Viktoria Haack photo
I ❤️ Revy: A lot to juggle: Single parents hit hard by pandemic

Revelstoke Community Well-Being Survey results show a variety of financial impacts

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Your morning start for Thursday, May 13, 2021

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
COVID-19 drops to a single new case in Revelstoke

Data from May 2 to 8

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Maritime Kitchen Party is featured in the B-Side, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s online series, May 13-16. (VDPAC photo)
B-Side keeps Okanagan musicians in Focus

Performing Arts Centre online concerts continue

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

The man, in his 40s, is currently receiving care at a hospital in the Fraser Health region

The. B.C. Court of Appeal granted a retrial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. The trial is set to begin May 24, 2022. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Retrial date set for former Okanagan man’s murder conviction

William Schneider’s trial, connected to the death of Natsumi Kogawa, is set for May 2022

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Most Read