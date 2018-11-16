Ontario driver rolls car in Okanagan

Crash near Vernon follows reports of erratic driving

A single-vehicle roll over in Coldstream Thursday morning has led to charges for an Ontario driver.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the single vehicle collision located in the 9000 block of Highway 6 just after 11 a.m.

Witnesses report the driver of a grey Pontiac Sunfire was allegedly driving at high rates of speed, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic when the vehicle lost control causing it to flip numerous times, coming to a rest on its roof. The driver and single occupant was extracted from the vehicle by the Coldstream Fire Department and transported to the nearest hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life threatening injuries.

See also: Dirt biking accident near Coldstream sends one to hospital

Once on scene, officers identified the male driver who is currently on a driving suspension out of province of Ontario and does not hold a valid British Columbia driver’s license.

“The driver of this vehicle, and other motorists on the road at the time, are very fortunate no one was seriously injured during this incident,” said Const. Kelly Brett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Reckless driving such as this, with little to no regard to other pedestrians or motorists is what causes fatalities on our roadways.”

The driver, a 50-year-old male from Windsor, Ont., is known to police and is facing charges under the Motor Vehicle act for; driving without due care and attention, speed relative to conditions, and no driver’s license.

