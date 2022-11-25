Ontario man still missing after last being seen in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.
46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last three months, which is out of character for him, according to the police.
Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.
Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.
