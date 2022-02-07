BC Legislature (Govt. of BC)

BC Legislature (Govt. of BC)

Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs

Appointments come just days after Kevin Flacon won the B.C. Liberal Party leadership

Three Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal MLAs have been given opposition critic roles following the election of Kevin Falcon as BC Liberal Party leader on the weekend (Feb. 5).

Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) is critic for Environment and Climate Change. Greg Kyllo (Shuswap) is critic for Labour and Skills Training, and Ben Stewart (Westside-Kelowna) has been named critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.

Shirley Bond will be staying as Leader of the Official Opposition for the short term.

“After speaking with Kevin Falcon, I am grateful to have been asked to remain in the role of leader of the official opposition in the BC Legislature until Mr. Falcon has an opportunity to contest a seat that will lead to him officially taking his place as the leader of the official opposition in the Legislature,” said Bond.

Following a vote within caucus, MLA Coralee Oakes (Cariboo North) was elected to the position of Caucus Chair. MLA Jackie Tegart is being put forward as the nominee for Assistant Deputy Speaker, a position that was held by Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country).

Read More: Disappointing finish in Liberal leadership race for Kelowna-Mission MLA

Read More: Falcon heads to Victoria pledging BC Liberal rebuild, looks for seat in legislature

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LiberalsBC NDP

Previous story
Police arson unit probes Ottawa fire allegation in heat of anti-mandate protest
Next story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods

Just Posted

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Swimming at Williamson Lake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke found partly responsible in dive that left Surrey firefighter injured: lawsuit

Backcountry terrain. (File photo)
American man dies in fatal skiing incident near Revelstoke

(Photo - Shutterstock)
Morning Start: You’re more creative in the shower