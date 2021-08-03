Osoyoos wildfire evacuees growing weary

A Fortis power pole sparked on a property on Anarchist Mountain starting a grass fire last week. Just one of the many unexpected challenges firefighters are facing. (Facebook)

Residents from Anarchist Mountain are growing weary after 14 days evacuated from their homes.

Anarchist Mountain residents were evacuated on July 20 when the Nk’Mip fire climbed the mountain, threatening property. One woman who spoke with the Western News said she has been living with family but is growing tired of being unable to go home. She also would like to have more updates on when BC Wildfire thinks they can get home.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Chief Urs Grob took to Facebook on Tuesday to say he understands evacuees’ frustration with being away from their homes for so long. The AMFD hopes that BC Wildfire will recommend people can return home soon, but that it’s not up to them.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Chief Urs Grob. (Facebook)

“Fires, such as this one, can continue to smolder in the ground and in trees for many months afterward. So, the more we mop up, the better. Heavy equipment is still working in the area. BC Wildfire Service are the experts on the risks and recommendations for the fire, including advising the regional districts on evacuation alerts and orders, which AMFD must follow,” Grob wrote.

Last week, the AMFD attended to a tree that was burning from the inside-out. On another property, a Fortis power pole sparked and caught a grass fire that luckily was knocked down quickly. These are just some of the unexpected challenges this fire presents.

This tree was burning from the inside out on a property as Anarchist Mountain firefighters discovered last week which on a property. (Facebook)

There are over 300 active evacuation orders because of the Nk’Mip fire that has grown to over 16,000 hectares as of Aug. 3.

Evacuees who are under an order for 10 days or longer may qualify for a one-time payment of $1,200. The B.C. government is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to provide B.C. households impacted by wildfire with the one-time payment.

To register, call the Canadian Red Cross: 1-800-863-6582.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip fire increases to 16,000 hectares

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.