Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Canadians may soon have a few more answers about the long term effects, and benefits, of cannabis use.

The feds announced Wednesday they would be committing $24.5 million to fund pot research by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The funding will be split between looking into the harms and benefits of the drug.

According to the release, the money will partially go towards 26 projects across the country that cover topics such as the use of cannabis and CBD oil to treat pain and anxiety, as well as potentially cancer, chronic pain, and neurological issues.

The feds said $4.5 million will go towards looking at how Canada’s new cannabis laws will affect public health and $2.9 million will address gaps in mental health.

Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair said $390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness projects in Alberta.

