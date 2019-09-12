Outcome of voir dire in Sagmoen trial as soon as Monday: Judge

Trial within a trial wraps in Vernon, publication ban still in effect

Justice Alison Beames told the court she may have her decision on the voir dire by Monday, following day four of Curtis Sagmoen’s trial.

The 38-year-old is accused of threatening a sex worker with a shotgun while wearing a mask in August 2017. He has been charged with uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance. Sagmoen pleaded not guilty on all five counts on Sept. 9.

The Crown and defence presented their final arguments, the details of which can’t be revealed due to a temporary publication ban.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with gun

READ MORE: Media fights publication ban on Day 3 of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

Media outlets, including CBC and Global, will be fighting the publication ban protecting the voir dire hearing on Monday at 10 a.m.

Sagmoen was arrested in October 2017 and has remained in custody in connection to his alleged crimes in late August of that year.

Shortly after his arrest, his parents’ farm was the focus of an extensive search, where police discovered the remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who had been missing.

No charges have been laid in connection to her death.

Sagmoen has been accused in four separate incidents of threatening or assaulting sex workers.

This includes an incident in Maple Ridge back in 2013, which Sagmoen pleaded guilty to in February.

For those charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation.

Justice Beames said Thursday, following the final arguments, dates in the week of Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2019, are being considered for trial proper.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps said Sagmoen wishes to appear in court on Monday.

— with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: Helpers needed for grocery delivery service in Vernon

READ MORE: VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

Quintessential Revelstoke piece of rail equipment to be moved to railway museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Dance on the Golden Gate Bridge at Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder

The festival, which will feature a replica of the iconic bridge, goes Sept. 27-29

Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Outcome of voir dire in Sagmoen trial as soon as Monday: Judge

Trial within a trial wraps in Vernon, publication ban still in effect

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Most Read