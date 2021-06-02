Last year, a sudden flurry of fatalities in Revelstoke landed us on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate for overdose deaths in B.C. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Last year, a sudden flurry of fatalities in Revelstoke landed us on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate for overdose deaths in B.C. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Overdose deaths continue in Revelstoke

Since the start of 2020, there have been 5 fatal overdoses in the community

Record-numbers of British Columbians continue to die from illicit drug poisonings, according to preliminary data from the B.C. Coroners Service.

Between January 2020 to April 2021, 2,403 people have fatally overdosed across the province.

Last year, a sudden flurry of fatalities in Revelstoke landed us on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate for overdose deaths in B.C. While our community is no longer on the list, five people have died in Revelstoke from illicit drug poisonings between January 2020 to April 2021.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to every family in the province that is experiencing the unimaginable pain of sudden and unexpected loss,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement June 1.

READ MORE: Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

READ MORE: B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed this April across B.C. — that’s 43 per cent higher than in April 2020.

The pandemic, while forcing many inside to use alone, has also led to an increased toxicity among street drugs.

“We know that substance use disorder is a complex health issue, and those experiencing it need meaningful and compassionate services and supports,” Lapointe said.

“Far too often, we hear from families who have lost a loved one that no help was available despite desperate searches over months or years. It is critical that harm reduction services, including safe supply, are accessible where and when people need them, and that recovery services are evidence based and accountable.”

Need Help?

There is a list of health and community services available at revelstokelife.ca

Community Connections: 250-837-2920 or info@community-connections.ca

Revelstoke Mental Health and Substance Use: 250-814-2241

BC Crisis Line: 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter: 250-837-1111

Revelstoke Alcoholics Anonymous: 250-837-1958

With files by Ashley Wadhwani

BC Health

Previous story
Revelstoke society to host vigil for victims of Kamloops residential school
Next story
Kelowna organizations partner to plant garden, give vegetables to families in need

Just Posted

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)
Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Last year, a sudden flurry of fatalities in Revelstoke landed us on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate for overdose deaths in B.C. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Overdose deaths continue in Revelstoke

Since the start of 2020, there have been 5 fatal overdoses in the community

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Terry Marshall, how has been working for the Selkirk Medical Group for 45 years, is retiring. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke clinic’s M.O.M retires after 45 years

‘The most rewarding thing is to feel like you have made a difference’-Terry Marshall

While most of the province had a drier May than usual, Revelstoke had a wet month at almost 50 mm of rain.(Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Expect a warm summer Revelstoke: Environment Canada

Regardless, alpine snowpack depth is 40% higher than in 2019

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched in Vernon man’s 2000 murder of 10-year-old girl

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

Only 3.5 mm of rain fell in Kelowna in May, compared to the monthly average of 40.2 mm

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Most Read