Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines launching new route between Penticton and Vancouver

Air Canada previously announced they would be ending their service of the route indefinitely

A new airline is coming to Penticton to fill the void left by Air Canada.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching a non-stop route between Vancouver (YVR) and Penticton (YYF) starting Jan. 11, 2021.

READ MORE: Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

Air Canada’s suspension of their Penticton route would have left only flights to Calgary by WestJet.

Pacific Coastal will operate the service six days a week between Vancouver and Penticton. Flights will be offered Sunday to Friday on the 19 passenger pressurized turboprop Beech 1900D aircraft, according to a news release form the airline.

Introductory fares are now on sale for $150 for one-way ticket and can be booked at pacificcoastal.com.

The full schedule of Pacific Coastal Airline flights between Penticton and Vancouver beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 20201. (Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Despite a challenging year Pacific Coastal is excited for the opportunity to expand its service in the Okanagan, said the airline’s vice president of commercial services Johnathan Richardson.

“We have been discussing the opportunity of expanding our network in the Okanagan and are pleased to announce that we will be starting service between Vancouver and Penticton in January,” said Richardson.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki is also pleased with the announcement. Vassilaki has previously spoken on how vital direct air travel between Penticton and Vancouver is for Penticton’s economy.

“I’m sure I speak for all residents and travellers who rely on scheduled access to air travel, we couldn’t be happier to receive this news,” Vassilaki said. “Regular flights at our airport are critical to ensuring it stays top-of-mind as an active and viable travelling option to and from our city.

“The arrival of Pacific Coastal Airlines passenger services will not only help fill the void recently created by the departure of Air Canada, but I’m also confident this popular carrier will quickly build a loyal following of travellers who will embrace flights to Vancouver and the convenience they offer.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines has also adopted additional safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include enhanced aircraft sanitation practices, physical distancing at airport facilities, reduced contact points and the requirement for all customers to travel with a face mask and answer health check questions before boarding.

READ MORE: Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air Travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Just Posted

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Revealing the new logo for Spirit of Revelstoke Award in 2018 by Tammy Gillich. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
2020 winners for Spirit of Revelstoke Award

There are 14 winners this year

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Rider Express plans to expand to a new bus route adding a southerly route through the Okanagan to their Highway 1 service. (Rider Express Photo)
Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

Route between Salmon Arm and Penticton being reviewed by the Passenger Transportation Board

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Would school rankings be admissible as evidence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines launching new route between Penticton and Vancouver

Air Canada previously announced they would be ending their service of the route indefinitely

Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)
Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

Robert Riley Saunders’ first court appearance has been delayed due to a ‘COVID-related issue’

Dash, a long-haired Chihuahua, was stolen from a Lake Country home on Dec. 10. (Facebook)
RCMP investigating theft of puppy from Okanagan home

“The kids are absolutely devastated,” states Okanagan mother after children’s dog stolen

Most Read