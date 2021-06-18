Painting a rainbow: First Pride crosswalk installed in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s newest crosswalk is a rainbow.
“It signals to the community that this city is inclusive,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.
The rainbow crosswalk symbolizes LGBTQ+ acceptance and was installed during June, which is referred to across Canada as Pride Month.
City council made the decision last fall to instate it downtown at Third Street and Mackenzie.
“This crosswalk recognizes and honours the LGBTQ+ community and helps them feel accepted and important,” said Erin Maclachlan, organizer of a local LGBTQ+ support group at Community Connections.
It appears Revelstoke has caught up to surrounding communities that already have a Pride crosswalk, including Nakusp and Golden.
“No matter who you are or your background, you are welcome in Revelstoke,” said Sulz.
Earlier this month, the first permanent LGBTQ+ support group started in Revelstoke called Revelstoke Rainbows.
