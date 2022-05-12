Peachland’s Gasthaus On the Lake getting set to welcome back guests

Popular restaurant looking to re-open this summer

It’s been a tough couple of years for Gasthaus On The Lake in Peachland.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed business considerably at the restaurant which eventually shut down. In Dec. 2021, a burst water pipe caused major flooding.

Matters only worsened when staff had to deal with an asbestos cleanup.

On her Facebook page, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said she recently had a tour of the restaurant with General Manager Andrew Neville, who said the kitchen ceiling came down and the insulation contained asbestos. It spread through the main floor and basement.

Asbestos abatement has been completed, and repairs are underway. (Photo/Mayor Cindy Fortin Facebook)

“The abatement process was quite thorough and extensive,” said Neville. “Every item in the building had to be touched and decontaminated. Due to the hazards, we could not start any repairs or get trades in until they finished.”

They were given the all-clear April 26, added Neville. Work is now being done to restore the restaurant to its former glory. However, Neville said it won’t be exactly the same. For example, flooring throughout the building was heavily damaged in the flood.

Most of the antiques and other indoor items the Gasthaus is famous for have been saved. Neville is hoping to reopen by late June or early July.

Flooring in the restaurant was heavily damaged in flooding caused by a burst water pipe. (Photo/Mayor Cindy Fortin Facebook)

Construction

