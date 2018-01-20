Peeved with speeding drivers

The owner of property spanning Highway 97A near Mara is done with having to repair her fence.

Trucks park above the spot where a semi drove out of control off Highway 97A last month. Owner of the property spanning the highway wants to see drivers of vehicles of all types slow down. Image credit: Photo contributed

Deedee Jones is fed up with her fence being dismantled.

Jones’ family, the Kirshfelts, have lived on 320 acres that span both sides of Highway 97A for close to 95 years.

The property, at #53 Riverside Rd., just down from the Mara Foodliner, is on a corner of the road where drivers routinely speed and run off the road, she says.

“It happens all the time, winter and summer, it doesn’t matter – people are speeding. It’s my pet peeve, I just want them to slow down on the corner. They have accidents on the bluff corner (about a kilometre southwest) too.”

One day last month during the snow, two semis ended up wrecked at her family’s property within a few hours.

The first crash took place about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. That one might have landed on their neighbours’ side of the property line, she thinks, but she took a picture of the wrecked trailer sitting by her mailbox in the morning.

“It had been full of fresh chicken – they emptied it.”

The second one, probably about 9 a.m., wrecked their fence but they didn’t know about it until later as it occurred away from their house.

On average, she says, the fence gets hit two or three times a year.

“Somebody is going to get killed and I don’t want somebody dying on my turf.”

Another fear is that fuel from one of the crashes will get into the fields and ditches, ruining farmland.

One memorable event in May of 2016 was “the Toyota truck that flew into the trees – it sheered off two popular trees.”

Adding insult to injury, the driver, who had stolen the Toyota from Ashton Creek, managed to crawl out of the wreckage and steal her truck.

She’s spoken to a tow truck company that reports coming to the same spot for about 40 years.

A large black and orange decal warning drivers might help, she says, because drivers seem to ignore the ‘slow’ sign.

Adding to the frustration, Jones’ experience with ICBC has been less than stellar, she says.

Each time the fences are broken, she must make an ICBC report. If the police do not respond there is no file, so she must track down the driver and plate number of the semi. Next she takes photos of the damage and has been asked to get three quotes for a fence repair.

“Give me a break. I can’t even get one guy to come out, why would they?”

Then there is the information she is asked to provide, which can vary according to who she is talking to at ICBC, she says.

“I think my biggest peeve is we have to do all the work to get a $300 fence fixed…”

One bright side is that ICBC spokesperson Lindsay Olsen says leeway will be given regarding quotes in rural areas.

“Generally speaking we make an exception if they can’t get access to different quotes.”

Jones is hopeful that maybe in three months, when the snow is gone, she’ll be able to get the property back in shape.

“Who knows, we might just decide to take the whole damn thing out and forget about it. Let them go in the ditch. If you have a fence, you keep it a fence. It looks tacky all broken…”

