(Crime Stoppers Facebook)

Penticton Crime Stoppers seek information on ‘C the moon’ graffiti

The tag “C the Moon” has frequently been spotted around town in recent days.

Penticton is experiencing an increase in graffiti on buildings and city property, according to Crime Stoppers.

In a recent Facebook post, the crime reporting organization requested assistance finding the people responsible for the graffiti. Graffiti removal is time consuming and costly, said Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Online crime reporting coming to Penticton

The tag that has been frequently spotted in Penticton. (Crime Stoppers Facebook)

Authorities request that anyone who observes graffiti or knows who is responsible for the various tags call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

