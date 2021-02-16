This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)

Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group

‘The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way’

A group fighting the Spiller Road housing development says the size and scope of 300-plus homes on the hillside will ruin Naramata Bench forever.

David Kozier is a grape grower on the Naramata Bench whose vineyard is just down from the housing proposal on Spiller Rd. He’s not only worried about the size of the project, but what the initial rock blasting will do to his vineyard if this project gets the go-ahead.

Kozier is speaking on behalf of a society called Preserve Naramata Bench that has also collected more than 13,000 signatures opposing the Canadian Horizons project and have a website.

The Canadian Horizons project was before city council Tuesday, Feb. 16.

READ MORE: Opposition to Canadian Horizons development on Naramata Bench grows

City staff is expected to direct council to give first readings to two bylaws to introduce zoning amendments for the property.

They would like to change the zoning of country residential to a mixture of large-lot residential, small-lot residential and small-lot with lanes.

“When this development was first proposed back in 2014, then mayor Garry Litke called the Canadian Horizons project a ‘leapfrog development’ because it is leapfrogging past the city core and into agricultural land. It didn’t make sense then and it doesn’t make sense now,” said Kozier.

“Penticton’s Official Community Plan, which was approved in 2019, clearly sets out the zoning for this area as country-residential which is one hectare lots. That’s what we want it to stay as. That’s what is appropriate for the area, not city sized lots of 30×100 feet.”

This is the 300 plus housing plots Canadian Horizons wants to build on their Spiller Rd. property.

Kozier said the group worries that if this project is given the green light by city council, it will change the look of the Naramata Bench forever, turning it into the next West Kelowna.

He also worries that the development could be the tip of the iceberg, with large neighbouring properties developed next.

The Surrey-based Canadian Horizons were also the developers behind Sendero Canyon.

“The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way,” he said. Kozier encourages people to join their group and to write to city council if they oppose this project.

City staff is expected to direct council to give first readings to the bylaws to introduce zoning amendments that would allow the development to be built today.

Council will also be directed to begin engagement with the public and stakeholders on the proposal and to report back on the results of the engagement.

Council will also consider whether consolation with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, local First Nations, School District 67, and other provincial or federal government agencies is required.

An actual decision on the zoning amendments is not expected until after public and stakeholder consultations have been completed.

— With files from Jesse Day

READ MORE: Locals vocal about proposed 300-plus home development in Naramata Bench

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops Mountie allegedly assaulted by intoxicated woman
Next story
O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs

Just Posted

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

News business, The Copeland, now operating out of the historic McCarty House on Mackenzie Ave. (Submitted/The Copeland)
McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

New owners are continuing to operate the historical home as a bed and breakfast

Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Revy Unstuck volunteers spread love and smiles on Valentine’s Day

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Most Read