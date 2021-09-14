Penticton murder victim remembered as kind and loyal

Taig’s dog, Cooper, lays saddened by the door, head hung low. No amount of consoling or bribing has helped. He lost his boy!

Our world lost a great person — someone who would have helped anyone. The most non-judgmental being I had ever encountered. As a mom, this was a good thing and a bad thing — generous beyond belief.

He offered out his family home to people who had nothing or who needed help. Like his friend George who lost his mother in a bike accident or Tom who’s family home became unsafe. Tom confessed, “Taig saved my life.”

His friend Eric said, “He was sometimes my only friend.”

As a mom, I worried his non-judgemental generous ways would put him at risk.

His money was the first to be spent in the group and I worried sometimes if he was being taken advantage of. Taig never cared. He loved people and good times, not the money. If you took it, it meant you needed it more than him. He would have protected any girl or dog from mistreatment unconditionally. He definitely defended the underdog.

He was hard-working, dedicated and loyal.

His construction jobs were the heartbeat of his adult life. He used to say, “Mom, I just get it.”

He loved his job with Gary Stocker and worked hard to be a craftsman. He’d be described by any of his workmates as resourceful and hardworking.

No amount of tears and sympathy can bring back the life and events that happened that early morning.

Family is putting every effort into healing and praying someone saw something that will help the investigating officers.

I am a mother who lost a son. We are a family who lost a brother. We are a community that lost a friend

My thoughts go to another mother, too — the one who loves a murderer.

Tracey Savage

Summerland