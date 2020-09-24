Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

The man accused murdering four people in Penticton last year is scheduled to face trial in Kelowna beginning next month.

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

Lawyers appeared in Kelowna courts by phone on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 23) for an in-camera pre-trial conference in advance of the trial’s Oct. 5 start date. Details of what was discussed in that hearing remain unknown.

The matter has faced several delays while working its way through the courts over the past year-and-a-half, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic which put off setting the trial date a number of times.

In May, an application was granted to move the trial to Kelowna from Penticton, though the reasoning behind that move is not known.

While he initially elected to have a jury trial, it is now scheduled to be heard by Supreme Court judge alone.

In March, Black Press Media reported that the trial for the accused Penticton shooter was anticipated to take four weeks.

READ MORE: Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

READ MORE: One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quadruple murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

Just Posted

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president

As fall routines set in, IH CEO Susan Brown reminds public to be vigilant in preventative practices

LETTER: Want more than a promise that Highway 1 will eventually be upgraded

What is the stance of the candidates for the B.C. election?

UPDATED: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Revelstoke City Council voted in favour of zoning and OCP amendments required for the project

Nominations for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards 2020 open

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 7

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in Okanagan for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Girls injured in crash that left ATV hanging from a tree

Air ambulance crew assists victims

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna man caught with up to 12K child porn files to be sentenced next month

Terry Krock told the court today that he is ‘very ashamed’ of his actions

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Okanagan business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

Most Read