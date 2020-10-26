Penticton RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in custody

B.C.’s police watchdog found no evidence of harm caused by police in Sept. 21 incident

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., has found Penticton RCMP officers not responsible for a man’s injuries suffered Sept. 21 while in police custody.

The IIO concluded their investigation into the incident today (Oct. 26).

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance in a resident’s backyard Sept. 21 at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 90-block of Okanagan Avenue East.

The man was arrested and detained at the Penticton RCMP detachment.

The following day, at 3:45 a.m., security cameras in the man’s cell show that he fell from a seated position and struck his head on the sink next to him and then the floor, according to the IIO.

Paramedics were called and transported the man to Penticton Regional Hospital. The IIO found no evidence that any officer used force against the man.

The man was transferred to a larger hospital for further treatment before returning to hospital in Penticton. He then left hospital against medical advice.

The IIO has reviewed evidence including statements from an independent witness, detachment security footage and medical information and has determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions or inaction. The IIO has now concluded the investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Police situation concludes in Lumby



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceRCMP