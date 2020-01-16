Four are in custody following the take down of a drug trafficking operation in Penticton. (File)

Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation

Weapons, suspected drugs, seized by RCMP

Four are in custody following the take down of a drug trafficking operation in Penticton.

Over the past two weeks, officers with Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit have been investigating what they suspected to be a local drug trafficking operation at a residence on Lakeside Road.

Yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at the residence, and arrested two men and two women inside.

During the search, officers seized a stolen shotgun, a .22 rifle, as well as a large amount of substances suspected to be methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

A stolen Miele coffee machine which was taken from a nearby property was also seized.

The individuals arrested are facing numerous charges.

RCMP Const. James Grandy says all officers within the South Okanagan remain proactive in efforts to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on the streets.

