Penticton skies turn black, ashes falling from wildfires

Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The skies have gone black in Penticton while heavy black smoke billows from the Inkaneep fire that erupted Monday afternoon north of Osoyoos.

Ashes starting falling from the sky like rain, covering surfaces. The amount of ash prompted some restaurants to close their patios.

The Inkaneep fire six km north of Osoyoos grew to 700 ha and is rapidly growing, prompting evacuations and many more on evacuation alert.

A huge dark plume of smoke can be seen looking south down Main Street and at Skaha.

The Penticton Western News will speak to Environment Canada Tuesday to get a better understanding of where the ash is coming from and how it carried all the way to Kelowna.

READ MORE: Evacuation orders issed for Inkaneep fire north of Osoyoos

