Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

For just $5, bus riders can get from Penticton to Kelowna starting September 2019.

In a close vote Thursday, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors approved to set the fare for a new BC Transit commuter route from Penticton to Kelowna at $3 less than the recommendation from staff.

Leading the charge to offer the fare at $5 was Doug Holmes, a councillor for the District of Summerland.

“To me, $5 to Kelowna is a fare that’s going to get people excited. That’s a fare that would make people think I’m going to take this, that’s a good deal,” he said.

He questioned if the staff recommendation of $8 one-way was ripping residents off, noting that all the $8 fee offered additionally was one transfer into the Kelowna system which would cost a rider $2.50.

READ MORE: RDOS updated on proposed BC Transit Penticton/Kelowna route

“If we went for the $5 option to buy a ticket, and they need to buy another ticket in Kelowna it would be $7.50… what we’re proposing is that everybody would pay $8 even if they just wanted to go downtown, so I don’t quite understand financially for our citizens why we would want to rip them off in this sense,” he said.

Mark Woods, manager of community services for the RDOS, said $8 fee was a BC Transit standard fee.

“Based on distance, $8 is an appropriate fee,” he said.

The decision to offer the route cheaper will mean a loss of projected revenue from $120,000 with an $8 fee to $75,000 for a $5 fee.

Bob Coyne, director Area H (Tulameen/Rural Princeton) didn’t mix words when he stated his opinion on the fees and offered he’d like to see the price at $12 for one-way.

“I won’t support the $5 option. That just makes the general taxpayer pay more money at the end of the day and we’re already paying for a very marginal service,” he said.

George Bush, Area B (Cawston) director said $8 was a deal considering the cost to drive.

“It probably costs me $150 to drive roundtrip to Kelowna and then $10 in parking fees.” he said. “Do we want more ridership if we’re losing more money.”

The regional district is still working with Kelowna, BC Transit and other municipalities on some of the details, which will come forward before the wheels start rolling on the new route.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges
Next story
Snake den startles Okanagan woman

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Snake den startles Okanagan woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Most Read