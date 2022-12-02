Penticton woman’s $300 lawsuit against city gets tossed

The woman provided no evidence to back up her claims in court

A woman who went to court against the City of Penticton over a $300 insurance deductible had her case thrown out on Nov. 30 by the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Christine Gooch was suing the city over allegedly failing to clean the roads properly in March 2022, which led to a rock damaging her windshield.

The $300, which was all that Gooch was after, was the amount she said she needed to pay the insurance company as a deductible for repairing the damage.

As a small claim, the case went before the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which recently published its decision.

That decision noted that Gooch had failed to provide any evidence supporting her claim of damages, with no evidence of the costs for the repair, no insurance policy and no documentation from the insurance company calling for any costs to be paid out of pocket.

The tribunal also noted that the city claimed that Gooch had initially asked for $200, before raising it to $300 without explanation during the dispute.

As a result of the lack of evidence, Gooch’s case was dismissed by the tribunal.

