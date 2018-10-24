Penticton’s mayor-elect already under scrutiny

City of Penticton mayoral candidates (from left to right) John Vassilaki, Jason Cox and Andrew Jakubeit waiting for results at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Mark Brett/Western News

A bit of glad-handing at the Oct. 18 advance poll has people in Penticton discussing whether Mayor-elect John Vassilaki was indulging in some improper campaigning.

According to a post on Facebook, Vassilaki was observed coming out of the polling station at the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre and shaking hands with people in the lineup waiting to cast their votes.

“Under the community charter, it’s considered an election offence to be campaigning within 100 metres of a polling station,” said Laurie Darcus, Penticton’s elections officer, adding that such complaints are handled by the local RCMP.

Vassilaki said he, his wife and his mother, who recently broke her leg, were all there to vote.

“She’s a very slow walker. I couldn’t walk out of there any faster than my mom could,” said Vassilaki. “As we walked along, people were offering their hands, congratulations for running and I shook their hands.

“I never made any comments to anyone other than to thank them. Nothing else took place other than that.”

The Penticton RCMP acknowledge they are investigating an elections offence, but did not say which of the candidates they are looking into.

“The Penticton RCMP are currently investigating an offence under the Local Government Act, allegedly having been committed by a candidate. No further information is being released at this time,” said Const. James Grandy in an email response to the Western News.

“In my past experience what happens is the RCMP take the case, collect the evidence and then present that to Crown counsel, who will determine whether they press charges or not,” said Darcus, adding that even if the complaint was made to ElectionsBC, it would typically be passed back to the local jurisdiction.

Section 166 of the Local Government Act sets out three possible penalties if a candidate is found guilty and convicted of an offence: a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to two years and disqualification from holding office for up to seven years (or a combination of the three).

“People stretched out their hand to shake it and I offered mine back. That’s as far as it went,” said Vassilaki.