Events at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. (File)

Penticton’s SOEC cancelling, postponing gatherings until further notice

BC Government urges gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19

Events at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) have been cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19.

This comes after the BC Government urged Thursday afternoon that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

The SOEC made the announcement on social media.

“We are currently working to reschedule upcoming performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible,” reads their Facebook post. “The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority.

“Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated. We will email patrons directly regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status for each event will be available on our website.”

Upcoming March/April events at the SOEC include Penticton Vees playoffs scheduled to start tomorrow, as well as Gord Bamford’s #REDNEK Music Fest, Chicago the Musical, the 2020 BC Interior RV Show, the Okanagan Fest of Ale, and Alice Cooper later in March and April.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

