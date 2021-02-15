Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

There has been a positive COVID-19 cases in the Arrow Heights school community. (File photo by Adam van der Zwan)

A letter from the school district confirmed that a member of the Arrow Heights school community tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, dated Feb. 12, 2021, there is school exposure Feb. 8 and 9, however, Interior Health’s school exposure website does not list any potential exposure events as of 9:30 a.m., Feb. 15.

The school district’s letter said the individual is self-isolating at home and that Interior Health is performing contact tracing and will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious.

“Only the health authority can determine who was in close contact,” the letter read.

This is the fourth exposure event since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent being at the end of January.

In the weekly report on COVID cases for the city last week, the CDC said there were 19 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 in Revelstoke.

