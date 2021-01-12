Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)

Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

More than 5,300 people have signed a petition from Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver, calling on B.C. Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside to designate Jan.15 as Black Shirt Day in recognition of the struggle for human and civil rights for Black and racialized Canadians.

Black Shirt Day would fall on the same day as the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. People across B.C. already annually observe Orange Shirt Day, in solidarity with Indigenous victims of residential schools, and Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying campaign.

As Black Shirt Day awaits official recognition in the coming years, a social media movement surrounding this year’s event has been in the works since the petition was created in November. The University of Calgary Black Law Students Association is one of the most recent organizations announcing their participation.

Schools in B.C. participating in Black Shirt Day include Homma Elementary School in Richmond, Ladner Elementary, Capitol Hill Elementary in Burnaby and New Westminster Schools.

READ ALSO: Salmon Arm to hold two peaceful protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

READ ALSO: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Creston

“This year’s inaugural event is very important on two levels: it’s a day during which people wear black shirts in recognition of the ongoing struggle for civil rights fought by Black and racialized Canadians, and a day of continued education in schools to combat racism,” said a statement from the Anti-Racism Coalition.

The first Black Shirt Day comes in the wake of worldwide protests calling for racial equality throughout 2020, sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, after being restrained by Minneapolis police.

The Change.org petition’s ultimate goal is to reach 10,000 signatures.

 

@adameditor18
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver
Next story
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)
Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Deadline to submit an idea is Feb. 14

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

BC Transit is replacing older diesel buses in Revelstoke and the Shuswap with new light-duty gasoline buses. (Submitted/BC Transit)
Feedback sought on Revelstoke’s transit system

Complete the survey by Feb. 5

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP slams COVID-19 vaccination plan for federal inmates

Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

(Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

No, the South Okanagan isn’t being swept away by a tsunami

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

(Contributed - FWSY)
Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

Customer at FWSY! in Kelowna caused stir after mask, contact tracing guidelines enforced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon residents will be able to bring propane fire pits down to Polson Park, possibly as early as Jan. 26, until April 5, 2020, to enjoy with their family bubble. Similiar to those provided for residents at Predator Ridge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon fired up for propane pits in park

Residents may be able to bring their own fires down to Polson Park from Jan. 25-April 5

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

Most Read