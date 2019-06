The grads paraded through Revelstoke before the commencement ceremony on June 28. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) It was a tad rainy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The RCMP congratulates the grads and reminds them the RCMP are hiring. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The parade ended at RSS. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The ceremony starts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Hundreds of proud locals watch on. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Mayor Sulz wishes the grads well. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Bill MacFarlane, chair of the school board of trustees said a few word. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

On June 28, the gym at Revelstoke Secondary School was filled to the brim with proud parents, teachers, and members of the community.

It was the commencement ceremony for 2019. This year, more than 70 students graduated. More than $80,000 was given in scholarships, for whatever the students have planned next.

Good luck graduates!

@pointypeak701

liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.