PHOTOS: ‘A big day for Penticton’ as city’s outdoor rink officially opens to public

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki spoke to dozens of community members on Friday afternoon, praising the individuals that made the rink’s opening a reality. (Logan Lockhart, Western News) At 12:30 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 11), members from Activate Penticton were putting the finishing touches on the city’s much-anticipated outdoor rink. (Logan Lockhart, Western News) Penticton’s new outdoor rink will be open to the public for skating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no cost. The pending installation of lights will extend the facility’s hours. (Logan Lockhart, Western News) The first three members of the community that stepped on the ice for the first time after the mayor’s address, including Kristjan Beck (left) who was the first person to arrive at the facility with his skates. “This is a wonderful addition to the city,” he said. (Logan Lockhart, Western News) Penticton’s new outdoor rink officially opened on Friday at 1 p.m. Mayor John Vassilaki was joined by city council, along with Activate Penticton president Drew Barnes (left) to cut the ribbon and welcome the facility into the city’s downtown core. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

It didn’t take long to realize that Friday was a special day in Peach City.

“This is a big day for Penticton, I’ve been looking forward to this,” said one community member with skates in her hands, eager to step on the city’s new outdoor rink at 107 Martin Street for the first time.

Mayor John Vassilaki took to the microphone at 1 p.m., officially welcoming the new addition to the city’s downtown core.

And as dozens of people watched their fellow Pentictonites step onto the ice, the mayor reflected on the importance of the outdoor facility.

“I’m really excited with what I see here today,” he told the Western News in front of the rink.

“I couldn’t be happier and city council couldn’t be happier.”

Vassilaki praised the dedication of both the local businesses and the public for coming together in making a Penticton dream come true.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t think it was ever going to happen but Drew (Barnes) and all the other business people that were involved in this…they were so passionate about it and have given something to the community.

“It happened a lot faster than I thought it would.”

Barnes, the president of Activate Penticton, was instrumental in ensuring the rink opened northwest of City Hall.

“I mostly just feel the excitement now, seeing everybody enjoying it,” he said as several Penticton residents skated on the ice Friday afternoon.

“It’s been a lot of work and the community has come together to make it happen, so it’s more of a proud moment for the community.”

According to Barnes, the rink’s final cost was about $750,000. The city’s contribution to the facility was the connected washroom, which cost $200,000.

Ice time will be allocated between public skating and hockey. Activate Penticton’s president told the Western News on Thursday that it is still unknown when the designated hockey hours will be.

Vassilaki, meanwhile, added that funding is still being raised for the installation of lights which would push the facility’s hours past 5 p.m. each day.

The rink will be home to the 2023 B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) 60th-anniversary all-star game next January.

