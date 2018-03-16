PHOTOS: Begbie View Elementary students walk out on gun violence

Two elementary school classes held a moment of silence in solidarity with students in the U.S.

In solidarity with students across the United States of America, on Friday morning about 40 Begbie View Elementary students walked out on gun violence. After School District 19 teacher Sarah Newton delivered a heartfelt address, the grade five and seven classes observed about a minute of silence.

“It is an important lesson in life to stand up for what is right and that is what we’re doing here today,” said Newton before the circle of students who had assembled at 10:05 a.m. “It is one thing to watch the news and feel compassion for our fellow students in the United States, but it is far better to do something to show them our support in their fight for safe schools.”

Related: US Students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Newton, who organized the moment of silence, is the social justice representative of the Revelstoke Teachers Association.

She said she’s grateful to be part of a school district that encourages critical thinking, and that she was motivated to organize the event after seeing her students engage with some the events unfolding in the U.S.

“It’s really hard as teacher to see kids talking about this issue and critically thinking about it and yet having no way to express their ideas,” said Newton.

American students have walked out across the united states of America this week to demand safer schools and protest gun violence.

Students from the elementary to college level have staged protests.

The protests come as a response to a school shooting in Florida last month, during which 17 students lost their lives.

The local act of solidarity comes in the same week that BC Green party Andrew Weaver re-introduced a private members bill for the third time to lower the voting age in B.C. to 16.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

SD 19 superintendent Mike Hooker, teacher Sarah Newton, and Begbie View Elementary Students stand in solidarity with students across the U.S. On Friday morning about 40 Begbie View Elementary students walked out on gun violence. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Newton and her students observe a moment of silence. On Friday morning about 40 Begbie View Elementary students walked out on gun violence. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Begbie View Elementary students observe a moment of silence. On Friday morning about 40 Begbie View Elementary students walked out on gun violence. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Begbie View Elementary students walk out on gun violence

Two elementary school classes held a moment of silence in solidarity with students in the U.S.

Grizzlies win Doug Birks Division, advance to Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Finals

Series with Osoyoos Coyotes starts this weekend in Revelstoke

Limited visibility and dense fog on highways

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and dense fog on Hwy. 1 and 23

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

Housing Needs and Demands Assessment to inform City of ‘actual demand’: Fricot

Report to be fully covered by Columbia Basin Trust grant

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Most Read