PHOTOS: CP opens the doors to their new staff accommodations in Revelstoke

The Canadian Pacific (CP) staff accommodations opened today (Jan. 12) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The accommodations include two new buildings, furnished suites with a kitchen, a fitness centre, laundry facilities, and more. The units will be rented to CP workers who come through Revelstoke for work. At a partially subsidized rate, the units will be less expensive than the hot rental market.

“We’ve been in Revelstoke for more than 140 years and we want to be in Revelstoke for 140 more years,” said Chad Rolstad, Vice President of human resources and chief culture officer.

Rolstad said the new accommodations will help ensure the company remains an important part of the community, while continuing to help their workers.

Mayor Gary Sulz echoed Rolstad’s sentiments, expressing his appreciation to the company for their continued active role in the Revelstoke culture and community.

Muhammad Pasha, Director of Facilities, said he was excited at the speed of the project, which broke ground in May of 2022.

“To get it done within this time frame — it was a feat in and of itself,” said Pasha.

Of the speed of the project, Rolstad similarly expressed his appreciation.

“Well, as is common with CP culture, when we see something that needs to be done, we got at it with a tenacity to get the job done as quickly, as safely, and as efficiently as possible,” said Rolstad.

The accommodations have 48 rooms split between two buildings, with a kitchen in every room. The facility also has a fitness centre and games room, with foosball, pool, and ping pong tables.

The facility is already hosting its first occupants with about a dozen workers already living there. As the facility is only available to workers staying in Revelstoke, the time limit for rental will be roughly six months.

