PHOTOS: Okanagan family loses everything in house fire

A Penticton family has lost everything in a fire on Conklin Ave. June 22. A Gofundme has been set up. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
This is the after math of a fire that ripped through a Penticton home June 22 leaving the family homeless. (Juliana Buitenhuis photo)This is the after math of a fire that ripped through a Penticton home June 22 leaving the family homeless. (Juliana Buitenhuis photo)

A neighbour has set up a Gofundme account for a family who lost everything in a house fire in Penticton on June 22.

“Our beautiful neighbours … escaped with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. They have no insurance and lost their vehicle,” wrote neighbour Juliana Buitenhuis who started the Gofundme page.

“They have housing for six days, but after that they have nowhere to live. We are collecting fund[s] and options for housing as they will only be supported for six days in a hotel. There are two young girls who lost everything they knew. If you have any other way to support please send me an email.

“Let’s rise up and support this family.”

By the next morning over $1,600 was raised.

A fire ripped through the Penticton home Wednesday afternoon. around 4:30 p.m.

Two explosions could be heard as 15 to 20 firefighters responded to the blaze on Conklin Avenue.

The fire quickly spread to the front area of the house.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Penticton fire investigators will be there on Thursday.

VIDEO: Explosions heard as fire rips through Penticton home

