PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

The recent weather pattern has blanketed Revelstoke in tons of fresh snow

Mea and Chewey take some time to enjoy the new snow. Revelstoke received more than 25 cm of snow over the weekend. The was falling in town and even more so in the mountains. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

If you haven’t noticed yet, it’s snowing.

The recent storm cycle has blanketed Revelstoke in over 40cm of new snow.

Another 10cm are expected today, and 5 are forecasted for tomorrow.

Despite the abundant snowfall, local residents are still getting on with their days, and many of them are playing up in the mountains. If you’re a skier or snowboarder, be sure to thank Ullr today.

Environment Canada has a issued a snowfall warning for the region.

