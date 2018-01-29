PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

If you haven’t noticed yet, it’s snowing.
The recent storm cycle has blanketed Revelstoke in over 40cm of new snow.
Another 10cm are expected today, and 5 are forecasted for tomorrow.
Despite the abundant snowfall, local residents are still getting on with their days, and many of them are playing up in the mountains. If you’re a skier or snowboarder, be sure to thank Ullr today.
Environment Canada has a issued a snowfall warning for the region.
A local resident takes a break from shovelling (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Two locals out for a walk (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Taking a break from the snow under the awning on 1st. Ave. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
A local crosses Mackenzie Ave. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Outside the modern in the storm (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Out for a walk in the snow (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Mea and Chewey shovelling snow (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
The recent storm accumulation collects on a vehicle on Mackenzie Ave. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)