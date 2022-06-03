Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Pickup truck destroyed in suspicious Oliver fire

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3

An overnight fire that destroyed a parked pickup truck in Oliver is being called suspicious on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m. at Fairview Road and Dividend Street on June 3, arriving to the scene of a truck “fully involved,” according to Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department.

Members from the department were on scene for about 30 to 40 minutes.

The fire has been called suspicious based on the time of day.

An investigation is expected to follow.

READ MORE: One dead after fire destroys mobile home in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireNewsOkanagan

Previous story
2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Just Posted

There were more thunderstorms in the Castlegar area in June than usual. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Revelstoke Lacrosse Team, circa 1915. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 62)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 2

View from the base of a tree in Frisby Ridge. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke author shares stories from the forest in new book and exhibit

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Breaking Toblerone chocolate bars