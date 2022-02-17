Map of affected area. (DriveBC)

Map of affected area. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke, highway will be closed

Road will be closed for two hours

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed later this afternoon due to planned avalanche control work.

Work between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. according to DriveBC.

Watch for traffic control personnel.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheRevelstoke

Previous story
Watching the Maple Leaf flying at protests giving some Canadians pause
Next story
Falcon calls B.C. NDP economic plan ‘propaganda document’

Just Posted

Map of affected area. (DriveBC)
Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke, highway will be closed

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Multiple vehicle incidents causing delays west of Revelstoke

Customers lined up waiting for the new Costco warehouse store to open (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

A take-home test kit for drug users is seen here. Interior Health is warning about a potent mix of drugs circulating around its communities. Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health
Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs