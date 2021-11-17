Planned closures ahead for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A pair of closures planned over the next few days west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 near Revelstoke will experience a pair of planned closure over the next few days.

Starting in the early morning of Thursday Nov 18, the Revelstoke Suspension Bridge will be closed from 12:15 AM to 3:15 AM due to planned maintenance.

A 0.6 km portion of the road will be closed between Highway 23 South and Victoria Rd. West.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke at Three Valley gap will be closed for two hours on the afternoon of Nov. 19.

A portion of the road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg. Rd. 17 km west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM due to continued blasting operations in the area.

Drivers in the area area asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

Visit drivebc.ca for more information.

