The truck stop on the west side of Revelstoke. (Submitted/Cody Younker)

Planned closures ahead for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A pair of closures planned over the next few days west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 near Revelstoke will experience a pair of planned closure over the next few days.

Starting in the early morning of Thursday Nov 18, the Revelstoke Suspension Bridge will be closed from 12:15 AM to 3:15 AM due to planned maintenance.

A 0.6 km portion of the road will be closed between Highway 23 South and Victoria Rd. West.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke at Three Valley gap will be closed for two hours on the afternoon of Nov. 19.

A portion of the road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg. Rd. 17 km west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM due to continued blasting operations in the area.

Drivers in the area area asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

Visit drivebc.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Scheduled Highway 1 closure west of Revelstoke due to blasting operations

READ MORE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band issues evacuation alert due to flooding risk
Next story
Heaters, water, firewood and blankets donationed to help Princeton families

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

The truck stop on the west side of Revelstoke. (Submitted/Cody Younker)
Planned closures ahead for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest eyelash in the world is measured at 20.5 cm

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.