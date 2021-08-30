Planned ignition successful, progress continues on Mount Law wildfire

The blaze near West Kelowna continues to burn at 976 hectares

Firefighters continue to make good progress on the Mount Law wildfire, burning out of control at 976 hectares near West Kelowna, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Mop up will continue inwards from the fire perimeter on the north and west side of the fire. On the east side of the fire crews continued to work directly on the fire’s edge with suppression activities, this is referred to as ‘direct attack,’” said the wildfire service in a Monday morning update.

Sunday’s planned ignition near Drought Creek, which caused increased visibility from the blaze across the region, was successful and will help reinforce the guard on the fire’s east side.

A spot fire ignited late Sunday night across the Okanagan Connector. West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews worked to contain the small blaze overnight.

Travel advisories remain in effect due to the Mount Law blaze for two kilometres between West Kelowna and Peachland, Highway 97 junction to MacKinnon Road. One westbound lane on Highway 97C remains closed to traffic near the fire.

Just one property at 3250 Highway 97 remains on evacuation order. A full map of properties on evacuation alert is available at cordemergency.ca.

The Mount Law wildfire is suspected human-caused and will be investigated.

