Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Project Planning and tough choices that had to be made

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

In the latest episode of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ things are getting real as the Burden Family realizes their Pinterest dreams might not all come true after bringing together the designer, builder and required engineers in the project planning stage.

Host Jennifer-Lee Gunson explores the realities and sometimes tough choices that had to be made to realize their dream, within budget.

“Having the Burdens live in the basement through the project resulted in big impacts on what was possible upstairs,” said Cara Hansen of Triple Dot Design. “The engineer came in with a curve ball, making the basement unliveable and this created a domino effect on the kitchen and bathroom design upstairs.”

Homeowner Justin Burden said: “We were presented with a cost-benefit analysis. Moving a wall or post just 12 or 24 inches, the financial implications of that were significant, and so we decided that wasn’t the route for us. We had to forgo the kitchen island and claw foot tub.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityTrending Now

Previous story
RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident involving pregnant woman
Next story
Structure fire turned 2 hectare wildfire now under control in Kelowna

Just Posted

2010 was a banner year for the Adams River salmon run, with an estimated 3.6 million late-run sockeye returning to spawn. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Bank Robberies

An RCMP air services pilot, along with a police dog and its handler, helped resolve a mental health incident in the Shuswap on Thanksgiving weekend. One woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison)
RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident involving pregnant woman

The man who murdered Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth in the United Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022 has been handed a life sentence. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman