Police commend citizens who rushed to help at fatal collision near Chase

Investigation into collision ongoing, no charges expected to be laid

Chase police are commending citizens who helped at the scene of a fatal collision that occurred five kilometres east of the community on Highway 1.

On June 16, just before 1 p.m., Chase RCMP, Fire Rescue and Ambulance Services responded to the collision.

According to Sergeant Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, witness statements and evidence collected at the scene indicated a westbound pickup truck entered the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a commercial delivery truck. The driver of the pickup truck was declared dead at the scene. The delivery truck driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Kennedy said bystanders rushed to the scene to help until emergency services arrived. Kennedy and the Chase RCMP commend those individuals for their “courage and selfless actions.”

The collision was investigated by Chase RCMP, with the assistance of Southeast District Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers and the BC Coroners Service.

The investigation is ongoing, though no charges are expected.

Kennedy said there were many witnesses to the traumatic event, and that Victim Services is available to anyone who may find themselves struggling to process the incident, or any other traumatic event.

Victim Services can be reached 24/7 at 250-679-8638.

Chase RCMP officers offer their sincere condolences to families affected by this tragedy.

