Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP police service dog Dash and his handler are being credited with helping make an arrest in an Armstrong assault Tuesday. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Dash did his thing.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP police service dog Dash, and handler Cpl. Richard Gingras, are being heralded for their efforts in arresting a man in connection with an assault at an Armstrong home Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a panicked woman, stating she and her husband were being attacked in their home by their adult son.

Members responded immediately and found a 62-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband visibly shaken and upset, waiting for police outside their home.

“Investigators learned that the suspect had allegedly assaulted the two and threatened them with a loaded cross bow.

Police entered the home, as it was believed the suspect was still inside, but evidence led to the back door where the man had fled on foot.

Dash and Gingras were called to the scene, and Dash picked up a track that led police to the suspect hiding in a neighbouring yard.

“Dash and his handler located the male after the track led them through many neighbouring yards, over fences and eventually apprehending the suspect without incident,” said Brett. “Cases such as this are always higher risk for our police service dog, his handler and the members on-scene as they are tracking into the unknown where further weapons could be present.”

The victims in this case sustained minor injuries during this incident and were offered medical attention and access to victim services on-scene.

A 32-year-old Armstrong male remains in custody and is facing possible charges of two counts of assault and assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Vernon today.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke likely to see another busy building season

Just Posted

Evangelical group plan to make former Anglican church new national headquarters

The Eternal Riders will be hosting their second annual “Steeper and Deeper” conference in Revelstoke on Feb. 2.

Revelstoke likely to see another busy building season

City working towards making planning application process easier to understand

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students. Faced with graduation,… Continue reading

Drive BC reports slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following snowfall last night, compact snow reported on roads around Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative has a new coordinator

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative is announcing the appointment of a new… Continue reading

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C. community

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Amplify HER a graphic novel and motion comic series, to be screened in Kelowna this Saturday

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Most Read