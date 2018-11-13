Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Victims told police they were robbed at knife point near an ATM

A vehicle tracking device foiled the getaway attempt by a pair of armed robbery suspects.

The RCMP located two suspects in Vernon who are believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a Salmon Arm bank ATM on Nov. 12. The male and female suspects are believed to have robbed a couple at knife point at the ATM before fleeing in the victims’ vehicle.

According to the victims, they were confronted by a masked man armed with a knife at the ATM. The man demanded money and the keys to their vehicle, which the female victim handed over.

Related:Police are not yet revealing cause of explosion at SASCU ATM

The male suspect left with the cash and car keys and was joined by the female suspect and they fled in the victims’ SUV heading towards the Vernon area. The SUV was fitted with an On Star tracking system, which guided Vernon RCMP to the vehicle’s location. The suspects were arrested and police recovered the vehicle, a weapon and a mask as well as the cash and identification belonging to one of the victims.

The suspects, a 24-year-old male and a 32-year-old female of no fixed address are in the custody of the Salmon Arm RCMP awaiting a court appearance where they will face charges of armed robbery, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP victim services will support the victims and potentially any other witnesses affected by the incident.

