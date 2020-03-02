Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

(File photo)

A man is recovering after he was assaulted early Monday morning in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP are now looking for witnesses to the assault that occurred in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue about 2:45 a.m. March 2.

According to police the man was discovered with serious injuries sustained from the assault. The man was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

“We are appealing for witnesses in this matter to step forward,” said. Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact us immediately.”

RCMP said investigators are currently trying to identify the suspect and events that led up to the incident.

If anyone has information on the assault, they’re asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set
Next story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

Just Posted

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna

RCMP investigate suspicious package in West Kelowna

The package was discovered at 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday

Most Read