Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Kelowna RCMP is looking for witnesses of an alleged assault reported on Sunday, March 15.

The assault is reported to have happened around 3 p.m. that day, as a 49-year-old woman reported she had been walking her dog between the Delta Grand Hotel and the Playtime Casino when an unknown Caucasian man in his 30s with blond hair approached and punched her twice.

This was reported to police several hours after the alleged incident, but the victim advised police that she had been assisted by two people at the scene. Kelowna RCMP wish to speak with those two witnesses an anyone else who has knowledge of this incident.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

