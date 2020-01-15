Two-vehicle crash on Spall and Harvey. (Capital News - Paul Clarke)

Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey

Traffic moving slow through intersection

Ambulance, fire, and police on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue.

Traffic is piling up and passing through slowly while officers redirect traffic. Injuries of those involved are not known.

More updates to come.

