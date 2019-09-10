Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

The Salmon Arm RCMP, assisted by an underwater recovery team, located and recovered the body of 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann who was killed in a speedboat crash on Sept. 1. (RCMP Image)

The body of 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann who died following a collision between two speedboats on Sept. 1 was recovered by the RCMP on Monday, Sept. 9.

Hartmann had been missing since a pair of speedboats collided while travelling in tandem down Shuswap Lake after dark on Sept. 1.

Read More: Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

Read More: Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

According to a press release, the Salmon Arm RCMP were assisted in their search by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT). The release states the URT located and recovered Hartmann’s body and worked closely with the BC Coroners Service to verify its identity.

“The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate the man’s death to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the release states.

Read More: Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Read More: Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

A 25-year-old woman was injured in the crash but was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter