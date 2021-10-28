Police request witnesses after cement truck rolls on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

BC Highway Patrol would like to speak to occupants of white SUV that was in vicinity

A cement truck rolled over on Highway 1 near White Lake Thursday, Oct. 28 about 7:45 a.m. BC Highway Patrol is requesting help from any witnesses. (Twitter image)

A cement truck attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle on Highway 1 near White Lake Thursday morning, crashing into the centre divider and rolling over, say police.

The crash west of Salmon Arm occurred about 7:45 a.m. Oct. 28, reported Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

The cement truck was heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway when the driver attempted to avoid a merging white SUV and lost control of the truck. A westbound pickup then collided with one of the concrete barriers that had been dislodged into the westbound lanes, Halskov reported.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was interrupted on Highway 1 for about two hours.

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) is asking for witnesses to the collision to come forward, in particular the occupant or occupants of the white SUV that was merging onto the highway. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact BCHP in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file 2021-5280.

car crashShuswaptrans-canada highway