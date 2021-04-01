Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Okanagan Falls

Multiple police vehicles were seen speeding to the suspect’s vehicle Thursday morning

Multiple police vehicles sped through Penticton Thursday (April 1) morning after an armed robbery in Okanagan Falls that has police still searching for one suspect.

Police were first alerted just after 5 a.m. Thursday to a break-in and theft at a business in the 4300 block of Weyerhauser Road, Okanagan Falls.

Shortly after an employee of the affected business observed a black truck with stolen property parked at a cabin at the 201 Forest Service Road.

The employee approached the truck when a man and woman came out from behind the truck and the man pointed a firearm at the employee. According to police reports, the man then fled in the truck and left the woman behind.

Officers located the woman, a 29 year-old of Okanagan Falls, and took her into custody. Officers later located the unoccupied truck at a residence well known to them at Cedar Court. The truck was previously stolen from Armstrong, BC.

The male suspect has not yet been located. He is described as Caucasian in his 40s, wearing a black hat and brown jacket.

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance for any information into this incident.

If you were in the area of 4300 Weyerhauser Road, the 201 FSR or Cedar Court on April 1, between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and witnessed a black truck or you have a dash camera, police would like to speak to you.

You can contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

