Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon woman.

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Conn remains missing.

Conn, 44, is described as Caucasian; five-foot-three, 110-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conn is urged to contact their local police; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall
Next story
BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Just Posted

Revelstoke Railway Museum receives $1,000 donation

Donation from Revelstoke Model Railway Society helps to make museum more accessible

Shuswap politicans want Eagle Pass cabin left standing

Volunteers could face fine of up to $10,000 for rebuilding structure without official permits.

Sunshine and slippery roads

Avalanche control is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m in Rogers Pass

PHOTOS + VIDEO: Plan ahead, be prepared, says Revelstoke Search and Rescue

On Saturday Revelstoke SAR held a backcountry information day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Woman arrested in string of Armstrong fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Most Read