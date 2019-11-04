Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

  • Nov. 4, 2019 2:48 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers.

The Independent Investigations Office announced on Monday that it has forwarded a report to Crown prosecutors recommending assault charges for one Mountie and criminal driving charges relating to the alleged conduct of three officers.

The investigation stems from an early-morning Dec. 8, 2018, collision between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The truck’s driver was injured during the arrest. It will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether any charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

Just Posted

Why should you walk your dog on a leash?

Revelstoke dog trainer weighs in on the conversation

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

And the winners are…

Fog and winter road conditions on Highway 1 this morning

Revelstoke roads and weather

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

UPDATE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Most Read