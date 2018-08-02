Popular Kelowna waterfront pub is closing its doors

The closure of a popular waterfront pub has been an emotional experience for the woman who it was named for.

“The people that have bought the building don’t want the business,” said co-owner Rose Sexsmith, who choked back tears, when discussing the permanent closure of Rose’s Waterfront Pub, located at 1352 Water St.

“It is what it is. We’ve been incredibly blessed. It’s the time, I’m grateful for all these years.”

The pub will be permanently closing Sept. 30 and Sexsmith said its “new owners don’t want to run Rose’s the way it is” and she has no idea what their plans are.

Despite the tears, Sexsmith is excited about the future. “It’s bittersweet. All those things, I’m sad about my staff… and I’m sad because it’s like your kid is moving to another world,” she said. “We’ve had an amazing run and met amazing people. I can’t say how wonderful it’s been.”

Sexsmith has co-owned the pub with her brother George Hanna, since 1989, which she described as “a successful partnership.” Her children have also worked at the pub and her grandchildren are now old enough to sit and enjoy a drink on its deck.

General manager Andrew Neville said it came as a little bit of a shock and sadness for the staff. The building where the pub is located has been sold, and Neville said he is not able to discuss details for the future plans of the building.

The popular pub operates as both a pub and nightclub and according to its website, “Rose’s is the only true waterfront pub in Kelowna.”

The pub has been operating for 25 years and employs 58 workers, including some seasonal staff, Neville said.

“We’d just like to thank all the people of Kelowna for supporting us,” he said.

